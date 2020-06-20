Nail salons and other personal service businesses reopen

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – If you’ve been waiting to get a manicure, a tattoo or a massage, today is your day.

After months of being closed because of the pandemic, those personal service businesses in California are open again.

At a Kearny Mesa nail salon, we dropped in to see how business was going. Linda Lyons, a regular at Luxur Nails was one of the first customers who walked through the doors on Friday.

“I’m just so happy,” Lyons said.

The reopening is a big deal as well for the salon owner, Linh Tran. Friday marked exactly three months to the day, she shut her business down, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

She said she was excited about getting back to work and welcoming her customers.

Because of new mandates from the State, Tran has made some significant changes in the business and how it operates. She installed Plexiglas shields at the manicure and pedicure stations to reduce exposure to aerosol particles between the customers and the nail technicians.

Every customer is required to sign a service agreement that says they will agree to wear a facial covering while inside the business. There are additional requirements for cleaning and sanitation.

With the new regulations for physical distance, some chairs and stations are empty, reducing the number of people who are inside the salon at one time.

Customers will be required to wait outside in their car, until it’s time for their appointment. They must also have their temperatures checked, use a hand sanitizer and put on gloves before they choose their nail color and sit down for service.

While Lihn is happy to see her customers again, she said the road ahead will.not be an easy one. She’s still on the hook for back rent and the cost of her supplies has skyrocketed.

For example, she’s now paying five times more for a gallon of alcohol. Because the pandemic is not over, and some health experts believe a second wave of infections could occur later this year, Lihn said she still worries about the health of her customers and her employees.

“I’m 50-50, feeling very mixed about it. Because we do have people who work here who are also immuno-compromised and a lot older, I don’t want to risk that. I would rather have them be alive than just get money,” Tran said.