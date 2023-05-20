Nancy Pelosi protects Dianne Feinstein’s seat as resignation calls grow





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – This week, Senator Dianne Feinstein’s office admitted her health is in worse condition than they originally claimed.

Sen. Feinstein is suffering from encephalitis and swelling of the brain.

Nancy Pelosi is allegedly protecting Dianne Feinstein’s seat as resignation calls grow in order to keep her vote as well as prevent Gov. Gavin Newsom from appointing her successor.

President Melissa Melendez of Golden State Police joined KUSI’s Rafer Weigel to discuss her take on the policy.