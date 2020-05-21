Nanocraft CBD donates 1,000 N95 masks to Stay Home SD





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Stay Home SD has been providing food to our community since the pandemic started. However, masks were hard to come by.

CEO’s of Nanocraft, Stefan McKellar and Todd Erwins have donated over 1,500 masks to seniors during the pandemic, and they plan to keep doing so until they are no longer needed. They will also expand to businesses as more open up.

KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon visited Nanocraft CBD and spoke with Liam Noggle from Stay Home SD. Noggle says, they have moved out of Firehouse in Pacific Beach but the team will still serve the community.