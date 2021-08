NAPA Auto Parts teams up with Wilton Wise to support Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Wilton Wise has joined with NAPA Auto Parts in a national, in-store promotion of Wilton’s Limited Edition 6″ WS6 Shop Vise (JET 63302 IFH) in support of the nation’s Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund (IFHF).

KUSI Auto Expert Dave Stall was with John Hartman of NAPA Auto Parts on the KUSI News patio with more details.