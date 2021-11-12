NAREB San Diego & San Diego Assessor’s Office hosts “Homeownership for Heroes” Veterans Seminar

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – NAREB San Diego (African American Realtists) and the San Diego Assessor’s Office on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, will host a virtual “Homeownership for Heroes” Veterans Seminar at 10 a.m – 12:30 p.m.

On Thursday, Taxpayer Advocate, Assessor/Recorder/County Clerk Jordan Marks partnered with KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on Good Evening San Diego and talked more on the Veterans Seminar.

FOR MORE INFORMATION: http://www.narebsd.org/