Narrowing the digital divide for distance learners

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – With the start of the new school year, many students will be distance learning from home.

However, for some families, that poses even greater challenges, when they don’t have computers or access to the internet.

Two programs in San Diego are helping to close that divide between families who have technology tools and those who lag behind in digital resources.

To meet the needs of students who lack internet access, there’s a program called “Connect2Compete.”

Offered by Cox Communications, it’s a way to provide high speed internet service to low income students at reduced rates.

While improving internet access may be helpful, it doesn’t benefit students who don’t have a computer. Computers2Kids is a Cox partner, a non-profit group that takes donated computers and refurbishes them.

Every week, at the group’s warehouse in Miramar, more than seven hundred used computers are given a new life. The refreshed computers, with a new operating system and software are sold to families who qualify at reduced prices.

Desktops can be purchased for $80 and laptops are sold for $100. In the digital age, equal opportunity also means equal access to technology. Supporters of these programs say every student should have the same chance to learn and succeed.

If you want to learn more about the internet access program Connect2Compete, the website is cox.com/c2c.

Computers2Kids is seeking more used computers to be refurbished. For more information, you can check out programs at c2sdk.org or call 858-200-9787.