NASA Astronaut Jessica Meir listed on Time Magazine’s World’s 100 Most Influential People

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Last week, Time Magazine revealed their annual list of the World’s 100 Most Influential People.

On the list, was San Diego’s very own astronaut Jessica Meir who is a graduate of the Scripps Institution of Oceanography.

Meir joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney to discuss the honor and what it meant to her on Good Morning San Diego.