NASA crashes spacecraft into asteroid in DART mission





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Monday, Sept. 26 at 9:14 p.m. NASA made history by deliberately crashing a spacecraft into an asteroid in humanity’s first attempt at redirecting a celestial body.

The spacecraft is roughly the size of a school bus and has been titled DART, or NASA’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test.

KUSI’s Paul Rudy was joined by Tom Statler, a DART Program Scientist, to talk about the crash and what it signifies in humanities’ progress in space research and exploration.

To watch the crash, find it on NASA TV or Nasa.gov