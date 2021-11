NASA is launching a new ‘Dart Mission’ into space





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – NASA is about to launch it’s newest mission into space, and it is called the “DART Mission” or Double Asteroid Redirection Test. On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez talked with NASA expert Mitch Schulte about the mission.

This mission is the first of its kind, DART will test the idea of deflecting an asteroid by colliding with the small moonlet in a double asteroid system.

https://www.nasa.gov/planetarydefense/dart