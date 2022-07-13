NASA releases pictures of ‘cosmic cliffs’ from newly settled James Webb Space Telescope

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Last year, NASA and it’s partners launched the James Webb Space Telescope, the next generation of great space observatories.

Now its first observations have been released, as it is set in orbit. The universe has never been seen like this in full color images a from this revolutionary telescope.

Marie Ygouf, NASA Technologist, joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney on “Good Morning San Diego” to observe the beautiful images while discussing the technology capturing these images.