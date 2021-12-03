NASA’s Laser Communications Relay Demonstration will revolutionize how we talk

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – NASA is launching a new mission that will revolutionize how we “talk” with future missions in space, including at the Moon, Mars, and beyond.

The Laser Communications Relay Demonstration will launch from Kennedy Space Center in Florida this Sunday morning and is tasked with using lasers to communicate in space.

LCRD will be capable of carrying a lot more data back to Earth; if radio waves could transmit 10 photos in a minute, LCRD could transmit 100. This technology demonstration could pave the way for the equivalent of high definition footage to be transmitted back to Earth the next time humans step foot on the Moon with NASA’s Artemis missions.

The information that LCRD will provide is essential for readying a laser communications system for an operational mission, such as at the Moon or Mars, as we can’t replicate the same conditions with tests on the ground.

NASA Goddard Space Flight Center Deputy Director for Technology and Research, Christyl Johnson, discussed Sunday’s launch on KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego.