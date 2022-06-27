Natalie Sherod named Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s 2022 Woman of the Year

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s Man & Woman of the Year campaign has a raised over $460 Million for LLS since it started in 1990.

Over the weekend, they presented their 2022 man and woman of the year, with all the candidates raising a combined $1.5 million.

Natalie Sherod was named Woman of the Year, while Sully Sullivan was named the 2022 Man of the Year.

KUSI’s Lauren Phinney, a former Woman of the Year winner herself, spoke with Sherod about the accomplishment live on Good Morning San Diego.

San Diego Campaign:

Fundraising Goal: $1,000,000

Total Raised: $1,589,020

Natalie Sherod, Woman of the Year: $274,531

Robert ‘Sully’ Sullivan, Man of the Year: $418,459