Natalie Sherod named Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s 2022 Woman of the Year
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s Man & Woman of the Year campaign has a raised over $460 Million for LLS since it started in 1990.
Over the weekend, they presented their 2022 man and woman of the year, with all the candidates raising a combined $1.5 million.
Natalie Sherod was named Woman of the Year, while Sully Sullivan was named the 2022 Man of the Year.
KUSI’s Lauren Phinney, a former Woman of the Year winner herself, spoke with Sherod about the accomplishment live on Good Morning San Diego.
San Diego Campaign:
Fundraising Goal: $1,000,000
Total Raised: $1,589,020
Natalie Sherod, Woman of the Year: $274,531
Robert ‘Sully’ Sullivan, Man of the Year: $418,459