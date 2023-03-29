Nathan Fletcher admits to cheating on wife, now being sued for sexual harassment and retaliation





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Late last Sunday evening, San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher tweeted a shocking message that he would be entering rehab to treat PTSD and an ongoing alcohol problem.

The news came as a shock, as Fletcher just recently announced a campaign for the California State Senate. Fletcher led the county through the coronavirus pandemic, facing strong opposition from the public for pushing the unpopular policies that ruined the lives of so many.

Fletcher’s wife, Lorena Gonzalez, tweeted a short message in response that read, “I love my husband and appreciate his willingness to put our family first.”

Just two days after Fletcher’s shocking announcement, a lawsuit was filed in Superior Court alleging sexual harassment, failure to prevent sexual harassment and retaliation, sexual assault and battery, and whistleblower retaliation.

The suit reads, “Defendant San Diego Metropolitan Transit System’s Chairman of the Board of Directors, Nathan Fletcher, stalked plaintiff’s Instagram account and sexually assaulted plaintiff. Defendants abruptly fired plaintiff the same day Nathan Fletcher announced his candidacy for the California State Senate.”

Supervisor Nathan Fletcher has over and over touted himself a champion for women’s rights, and has now confirmed that he did cheat on his wife, Lorena Gonzalez, with a former MTS employee, but refutes her claims in the civil suit of harassment and retaliation, which resulted in termination from her job.

This is not the first time Fletcher has cheated on his wife. While married to his ex-wife, Fletcher had an affair with his current wife, Lorena Gonzalez.

The complete lawsuit is below:

Nathan Fletcher and his attorney’s released the following statement in response to the lawsuit:

Fletcher’s wife, former Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez, has tweeted her strong beliefs about those who sexually assault others.

Apparently you can engage in sexual assault if "you are a star." Unbelievable. — Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher (@LorenaSGonzalez) October 7, 2016

Just in case there is any confusion: yes, any unwanted sexual contact is sexual assault. Don't do it. https://t.co/ya2k4q7lad — Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher (@LorenaSGonzalez) October 11, 2016