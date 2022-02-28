Nathan Fletcher: It is now time to resume our lives without COVID dominating daily action





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – California will lift its requirement that students and staff wear masks indoors at schools at 11:59 p.m. March 11, making face coverings “strongly recommended” but not mandated, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Monday.

As of Tuesday, meanwhile, the state will also lift its requirement that unvaccinated people wear masks in most indoor settings, but masks will be “strongly recommended” for everyone indoors. Masks will also continue to be required for everyone at settings including health-care facilities, transit centers, airports, aboard public transit, in correctional facilities and at homeless shelters and long-term care facilities.

San Diego County Board of Supervisor Chair, Nathan Fletcher, led the county’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and never criticized Newsom’s rules, despite all the controversy they caused.

Furthermore, Let Them Breathe and other community led groups have formed in opposition to the policies implemented and supported by Fletcher over the last two years. Fletcher even compared leaders of the failed Recall Newsom campaign to “neo nazis” and “white supremacists” for opposing him politically.

But now, Fletcher believes lifting masking requirements “is a safe and responsible step in the right direction.”

Opponents are quick to point out Fletcher is once again just following Newsom’s orders, instead of following the science.

Fletcher’s complete statement supporting Newsom’s announcement is below:

The State of California’s strategy to lift student masking requirements is a safe and responsible step in the right direction. We’ve had one of the lowest school closure rates in the nation, but due to availability of the vaccine and therapeutic treatments, it is now time to resume our lives without COVID dominating daily action. Nathan Fletcher

Chair, Board of Supervisors

County of San Diego

RELATED STORY: Newsom announces California’s indoor mask mandate at schools will end March 12