Nathan Fletcher & Lorena Gonzalez sitting on a combined $2.3 million in campaign funds

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Disgraced San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher, and his wife Lorena Gonzalez, are sitting on a combined $2.3 million in campaign funds.

Fletcher resigned from his position as San Diego County Supervisor after a former MTS employee filed a lawsuit alleging sexual harassment, failure to prevent sexual harassment and retaliation, sexual assault and battery, and whistleblower retaliation.

Nathan Fletcher has over $980,000 in a campaign account, and has returned no money to his donors, hasn’t reimbursed San Diego County for special election costs, and hasn’t reimbursed MTS for legal fees stemming from his acts.

Chairman of Reform California, Carl DeMaio, is now raising awareness that Fletcher and his wife Lorena Gonzalez, are trying to secretly sit on a combined $2.3 million of campaign funds.

On KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego, DeMaio expressed why he believes Fletcher and Gonzalez are going to try and “convert the funding to a variety of uses that the donors never expected.”

Not that San Diego's liberal media dares to investigate this…but Lorena Gonzalez and Nathan Fletcher are sitting on a combined $2.3M in campaign funds. Maybe they should be asked to reimburse taxpayers for the liabilities they've left in their wake? #bias #protectthepredators — Carl DeMaio (@carldemaio) August 1, 2023