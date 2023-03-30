Nathan Fletcher to resign from San Diego County Board of Supervisors





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher has announced that he will resign from the Board of Supervisors.

The news comes less than 24 hours after a civil lawsuit was filed by a former MTS employee alleging sexual harassment, failure to prevent sexual harassment and retaliation, sexual assault and battery, and whistleblower retaliation.

Fletcher admitted to cheating on his wife, Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher, but denies the allegations.

Late last Sunday night, Fletcher posted a shocking message that he will be entering rehab to treat PTSD and alcoholism. But now, many people believe that was a last second attempt to get ahead of the news of the lawsuit becoming public.

To clarify, Fletcher’s resignation is not yet official, but he has publicly announced he will be resigning, “effective at the end of my medical leave.”

Fletcher’s message announcing his resignation is below:

The strain on my wife and family over this past week has been immense and unbearable. A combination of my personal mistakes plus false accusations has created a burden that my family shouldn’t have to bear. I will be resigning from the Board of Supervisors, effective — Nathan Fletcher (@nathanfletcher) March 30, 2023

and our county workers who put it all on the line for those most in need everyday. I am proud of what we accomplished together. My decision today is solely based on what is best for my family. — Nathan Fletcher (@nathanfletcher) March 30, 2023

