Nathan Fletcher violated Brown Act, forced to re-introduce motion to require vaccine for County employees





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Supervisor Nathan Fletcher violated the Brown Act, when he originally introduced a motion to mandate vaccinations for San Diego County new hires and employees.

Because of the violation, Fletcher had to re-introduce it, and community members have showed up to speak against it.

Now, San Diegans are able to have their voices heard, and are speaking out at the Board of Supervisors meeting.

KUSI streamed most of the public hearing to Facebook, which you can watch here.

Supervisor Nathan Fletcher responded to our tweet about this story, claiming it is incorrect. Fletcher claims the County did nothing wrong, but re-docketed the motion anyways.

KUSI stand by our coverage, and Fletcher’s decision to re-docket the motion shows he knew he was in violation of the Brown Act.

Disappointing but not surprising to see KUSI blatantly mis-represent today’s action. County counsel made clear their opinion previous action was Brown Act compliant. Re-docketing the motion was effort to avoid wasting time and taxpayer money on frivolous threat of litigation. https://t.co/6iJDCKgQvU — Nathan Fletcher (@nathanfletcher) November 2, 2021