Nathan Fletcher’s personal security cost San Diego taxpayers $1.9 million





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher has announced that he will resign from the Board of Supervisors, “effective at the end of my medical leave.”

Fletcher’s office announced he will resign on May 15, 2023.

The news comes less than 24 hours after a civil lawsuit was filed by a former MTS employee alleging sexual harassment, failure to prevent sexual harassment and retaliation, sexual assault and battery, and whistleblower retaliation.

Fletcher was also the San Diego Metropolitan Transit System Chair.

But what many San Diegans didn’t know, is that Nathan Fletcher had a taxpayer funded security detail. Fletcher’s security detail came at his request, as he felt unsafe around the very people he was elected to represent.

KUSI reached out to the County of San Diego to see the official cost of Fletcher’s security, and it came out to be over $1.9 million from September 2021 through at least last month.

The official invoice from Pinkerton Consulting & Investigations outlining the expenses per month is below:

Back in June of 2022, KUSI interviewed the Executive Director of the San Diego County Gun Owners PAC, Michael Schwartz, as he highlighted the hypocrisy of Fletcher supporting extreme gun control policies, while having armed, taxpayer funded, security for himself.

Complete contract with the County of San Diego:

Supervisor @NathanFletcher doesn't want you to own guns for protection. But he himself has a 24/7 armed security detail, paid for by you, the taxpayer.@SDCGO2A says Fletcher is "a complete and total hypocrite." Listen to full podcast here: https://t.co/sjCejKcO2M pic.twitter.com/b0evF1bTj0 — KUSI News (@KUSINews) June 17, 2022