Nathan Hochman (R) campaigns to be California’s new Attorney General





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Five candidates are looking to become California’s new Attorney General.

Nathan was in San Diego this week. He spoke Monday evening, April 11th at the San Diego Republican Party Central Committee and will attend a fundraiser on Tuesday evening, April 12th in support of his campaign.

On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Lauren Phinney talked with Republican Nathan Hochman, to talk more about how his campaign is going so far.