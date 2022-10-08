Nathan Hochman (R) running for California Attorney General

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Nathan Hochman is a lifelong Californian, born and raised in the Golden State.

Hochman has earned a reputation as one of the nation’s leading criminal justice defense and tax lawyers.

He is endorsed by five members of Congress, nine Assembly members, and despite his Republican affiliation, 40% of his funding comes from Democrats and Independents.

Hochman joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes to discuss his campaign and what he has to offer the state of California.

Website: https://www.nathanhochman.com/