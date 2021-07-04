Nathan’s Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest takes place today in New York

CONEY ISLAND (KUSI) – Legendary competitive eater Miki Sudo joined KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego with her fiancé Nick Wehry, another competitive eater in anticipation of Nathan’s Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest which takes place today at 8 a.m. in New York.

The four-time champion in Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest is taking a break this year from competing and will be providing commentary instead.

Nick Wehry himself will be participating in the contest.