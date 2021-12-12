National Academy of Inventors recognizes San Diego’s Dr. Schatz for his medical inventions

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The National Academy of Inventors has recognized a San Diego doctor for his inventions and contributions to the medical industry.

Dr. Richard Schatz of Duke University is a cardiologist.

Schatz joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss his inventions and what the recognition means to him.

Most of Schatz’ inventions are devices that assist those working in the medical field.

His most recent invention was an injection needle insertion barrier for catheter systems.