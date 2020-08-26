National Association of Women’s Business Owners San Diego celebrates Women’s Equality Day

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – August 26 is Women’s Equality Day and this year is the 100th anniversary of women suffrage.

Felena Hanson, the president of NAWBO San Diego, a local women advocacy group, joined Good Morning San Diego to speak about the anniversary of women’s suffrage and the importance of using that right to continue to get out to vote.

NAWBO is a non-profit organization of more than 5,000 members that represents women business owners across all industries. NAWBO San Diego is one of about 60 chapters across the U.S.