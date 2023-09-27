National City adopts new policy to increase homeownership opportunities

NATIONAL CITY (KUSI) – National City has approved a new policy to create more opportunities for people to buy homes.

National City Councilmember Jose Rodriguez and Marcus Bush joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego to discuss their effort to increase National City’s historically low homeownership rate.

The policy enables National City to build “affordable” homes on city-owned property.

75% of the new homeowners will have to be National City residents, as they expect people from other parts of the county to try and take advantage of the opportunity. The policy requires these properties to be owner-occupied.

Rodriguez says since National City owns the land, they will be able to build homes and condos cheaper than a developer, as it is “intended to be affordable.”