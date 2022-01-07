National City celebrates Three Kings day with gifts of toys, COVID-19 testing & vaccines

NATIONAL CITY (KUSI) – On Good Evening San Diego, KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski was out in National City to see all the festivities of Three Kings Day.

The California Highway Patrol teamed up with, the National School District, to celebrate with gifts for National City youth 5-12 years-old.

They also distributed vaccinations and tests to help fight against COVID-19.

Mayor Sotelo-Solis shared, “A gift to recognize Three Kings day AND celebrate the youth who are standing up against COVID-19, is a great way to start off 2022. These are the next generation of leaders & deserve these gifts!”

“While these tests are not mandatory, National School District remains committed to helping students return to school safely. We are grateful for the incentives secured by Mayor Alejandra Sotelo-Solis to encourage parents to bring their children for these valuable testing and vaccination opportunities,” shared Dr. Leighangela Brady Superintendent National School District