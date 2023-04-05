National City City Council discusses the ‘No Cruising Ordinance’





NATIONAL CITY (KUSI) – The National City City Council will be introducing the first reading of an ordinance entitled, “Ordinance of the City Council, of the City of National City, CA – Vehicles and Traffic by Repealing Chapter 11.68 (Cruising).”

Over 3 decades have gone by in National City where lowriders haven’t been allowed to cruise on Highland Avenue.

That was once the epicenter of a vibrant culture that showcased art on wheels. In 1992 National City banned cruising over concerns of traffic congestion, criminal activity and an environment of fear it was creating a huge blow to the lowriders who would regularly cruise up and down Highland Avenue. April 4th will be the beginning discussion to repeal this ordinance.

Members of the United Lowrider Coalition, National City business owners and residents will all be in attendance to show their support of bringing back cruising.

Jovita Arellano of the United Lowrider Coalition joined KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego to explain what happened at Tuesday night’s city council meeting, and why they expect the official vote to be in favor of bringing back cruising.

Members of the United Lowrider Coalition spoke in support of "cruising" at Tuesday's National City City Council meeting. "Cruising" is currently banned in National City, but there will be an official vote to bring it back in two weeks.https://t.co/3S9wjBa8f4 — KUSI News (@KUSINews) April 5, 2023