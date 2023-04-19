National City Council officially set to lift lowrider cruising ban





KEARNY MESA (KUSI) – Back in 1992, National City began enforcing a no-cruise ordinance, banning low rider cars and others from cruising.

The United Lowriders Coalition is worked to repeal this ban, even traveling up to Sacramento in support of a bill to repeal all cruising bans in California.

Now, National City Council is set to repeal the ban this week.

KUSI’s Matt Prichard went live in National City with details.

(Below) Jovita Arellano of the United Lowrider Coalition joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy to discuss the organization’s efforts and what got them across the finish line.