National City creates AROW program to encourage outdoor dining

NATIONAL CITY (KUSI) – National City recently created a program to encourage outdoor dining and displays on city sidewalks to serve customers.

Mayor Alejandra Sotelo-Solis joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss the new program.

“For those businesses that have temporarily closed your doors, we are here for you, and we encourage you to submit an application for the Activate the Right of Way (AROW) program,” said the mayor’s office.

For details and application please visit the Economic Development – AROW page.