National City Fire hosts free flu shot clinic

For the 3rd year National City Fire Department is conducting a free flu shot clinic starting on Sept 28th. The clinics are hosted every Tuesday from 9:00am until 2:00pm at Fire Station 34. Clinics will be every Tuesday through December. They have been a collaboration between National City Fire, Point Loma Nazarene University and AMR.

