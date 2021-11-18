National City granted $2M for Las Palmas pool renovation

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The California state budget has gifted $2 million to National City for infrastructure improvements, particularly for National City’s Las Palmas pool.

The aging pool will get improvements in pool amenities such as the showers, roof, park restrooms, and further enhancements to the park.

Senator Pro Temp Toni Atkins and Senator Ben Hueso are to thank for their efforts in securing the funds.

Mayor of National City Alejandra Sotelo-Solis joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on Good Evening San Diego to discuss the aid.