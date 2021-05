National City homeless camp set to be dismantled by Caltrans

NATIONAL CITY (KUSI) – A large homeless camp in National City is being dismantled and by Friday, everyone is supposed to be forced out.

For the past year so, dozens of people set up camp along the 805 freeway and now Caltrans has said they must go for the health and safety of the area.

KUSI’s Dan Plante joined viewers outside one of those camps with the latest.