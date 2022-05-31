National City hosts 2nd annual Memorial Day ceremony commemorating fallen heroes

NATIONAL CITY (KUSI) – For the second year, National City commemorated Memorial Day with a ceremony at the War Memorial and Veterans Wall of Honor near Kimball Park. In attendance were residents, veterans, and several National City elected leaders. One of several guest speakers for the event included San Diego Naval Base Commanding Officer Ted Carlson.

“It’s not just a long weekend, it’s not just the unofficial start of summer,” Captain Carlson said. “It’s about remembering those who died. Not only them but their families.”

Marine Corps Veteran and event organizer, Armando Telles stressed the importance of not losing sight of the freedoms granted to Americans because of those who paid the ultimate sacrifice. He said the holiday often loses its meaning but wants more people to realize it’s significance.

“I think one of the first things we can do is stop saying ‘happy anything,’ it’s not, ‘Happy Memorial Day.’ It’s not celebratory,” Telles said. “I think of my Dad being the only member of his unit that came back from Vietnam, it is not a happy day.”

In addition to veterans leading the pledge of allegiance, an active-duty service member led the crowd in the singing of the national anthem. The event also featured a customary presentation of the colors by Naval Base San Diego’s Color Guard, along with the traditional playing of “Taps.”

National City hopes to make Memorial Day services at the War Memorial and Veterans Wall of Honor an annual event to honor our fallen heroes.