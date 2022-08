National City hosts Team USA Youth MMA fundraiser for trip to World Championship in Dubai

NATIONAL CITY (KUSI) – National City is hosting a fundraiser for Team USA Youth MMA.

The money raised will be used to fund their trip to the World Championship in Dubai.

National City Mayor Alejandra Sotelo-Solis and members of Team USA Youth MMA visited the KUSI News studio to introduce themselves to San Diego and share what they have been working on to get to this level.