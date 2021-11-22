National City is giving away turkeys, PPE, and COVID-19 vaccine booster shots





NATIONAL CITY (KUSI) – On Monday, National City Mayor Alejandra Sotelo-Solis talks with KUSI about their event which is giving away 800 FREE Turkeys, PPE and COVID-19 vaccine boosters.

On Monday, November 22 from 8:00 a.m.- 12:00 noon (or until supplies run out) 800 turkeys, booster shots for adults and extra gifts for households that show proof of vaccination will be provided to those who show proof of National City residency.