National City Mayor Alejandra Sotelo-Solis attends US Conference of Mayors in Washington, DC





NATIONAL CITY (KUSI) – The annual U.S. Conference of Mayors meeting was held in Washington D.C. from Jan. 18-21.

National City Mayor Alejandra Sotelo-Solis attended the meeting and joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss details of her experience at the conference.