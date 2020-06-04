National City Mayor Alejandra Sotelo-Solis encourages communication between the community and the police

KUSI Newsroom
Posted:

Updated:

KUSI Newsroom

NATIONAL CITY (KUSI) – National City is encouraging communication between the community and the police and fire departments.

Mayor Alejandra Sotelo-Solis discussed the need for communication between the residents and law enforcement officials on Good Morning San Diego.

Sotelo-Solis released the following statement on the issue:

As Mayor, it important to lead and to lead by example. Tuesday, I read a statement at the beginning of the meeting, regarding the death of George Floyd and by the end of the night, ALL members of our City Council signed on in support.

I will continue to lead efforts to keep our community safe, working together and encourage communication between our #NationalCity Police Chief, Police Officers Association, Fire Chief & Fire Fighters Association, Community Police Review Committee (CPRC) and community.

