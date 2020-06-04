National City Mayor Alejandra Sotelo-Solis encourages communication between the community and the police





NATIONAL CITY (KUSI) – National City is encouraging communication between the community and the police and fire departments.

Mayor Alejandra Sotelo-Solis discussed the need for communication between the residents and law enforcement officials on Good Morning San Diego.

Sotelo-Solis released the following statement on the issue:

As Mayor, it important to lead and to lead by example. Tuesday, I read a statement at the beginning of the meeting, regarding the death of George Floyd and by the end of the night, ALL members of our City Council signed on in support. I will continue to lead efforts to keep our community safe, working together and encourage communication between our #NationalCity Police Chief, Police Officers Association, Fire Chief & Fire Fighters Association, Community Police Review Committee (CPRC) and community.

Natl City Mayor Alexjandra Sotelo-Solis on @KUSI_GMSD to discuss her vision for enhanced communication between the community & police & fire departs. She also discusses the "outside agents" disrupting peaceful protests. #StrongerTogether #TogetherWeCan @KUSINews pic.twitter.com/B8XHnhAyj7 — Paul Rudy (@PPRPapaPig) June 4, 2020