National City Mayor Alejandra Sotelo-Solis previews her 2020 State of the City Address

NATIONAL CITY (KUSI) – Thursday at the Martin Luther King Center, Mayor Sotelo-Solis will host her second annual State of the City Address.

She will be highlighting the 7C’s pledge and honor members of the staff and community with the inaugural 7C’s Mayoral awards.

Mayor Sotelo-Solis previewed her speech and what topics she plans to address on Good Morning San Diego.

National City 7’s Pledge:

We pledge to provide Customer Service through a Culture of…

Courtesy- We treat everyone with dignity and respect.

Collaboration- We work to achieve common goals and value our differences.

Communication- We communicate opening, honestly and with clear consistent messages with a

Commitment to our Community!