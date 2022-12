National City Mayor-election Ron Morrison has big plans

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – After serving on the dais for three decades, Ron Morrison was elected as the next Mayor of National City.

Morrison defeated Councilmember Jose Rodrigues in a race separated by less than 100 votes.

Morrison earned 36.7% of the vote, Rodriguez earned d36% of the vote. Outgoing Mayor Alejandra Sotelo-Solis lost with just 27% of the vote.

Mayor-elect Ron Morrison joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes to discuss his plans once in office.