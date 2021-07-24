Mayor of National City encourages people get vaccinated





NATIONAL CITY (KUSI) – Studies have shown that the available vaccines work against variants, including the delta variant.

Researchers in England studied how effective the two-dose AstraZeneca and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines were against it, compared with the alpha variant that was first detected in the U.K.

The vaccines were protective for those who got both doses but were less so among those who got one dose.

It’s why experts say it’s important to be fully vaccinated. And it’s why they say making vaccines accessible globally is so critical.

Safe, free, effective COVID-19 vaccines are available to everyone age 12 and up—regardless of immigration or insurance status.

National City Mayor Alejandra Sotelo-Solis joined Good Evening San Diego to encourage people to get vaccinated.