National City Mayor meets with congressional representatives in Washington, D.C.

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – It was a busy day for National City Mayor Alejandra Sotelo-Solis as she took part in several meetings Wednesday in Washington D.C.

The mayor herself joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on Good Evening San Diego to discuss her visit.

Mayor Sotelo-Solis expressed confidence that they will have a spending package, a budget passed, an increase in spending limits, as well as the reconciliation package and the infrastructure bill.

“I feel it in my bones,” Mayor Sotel-Solis added.