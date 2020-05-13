National City Mayor outlines strengthened partnership with the county to increase T3 efforts

NATIONAL CITY (KUSI) – As we’ve been reporting, the South Bay has been hard hit by the coronavirus.

National City has the highest percent of positive cases in all of San Diego County. In reaction to this unfortunate circumstance, National City Mayor Alejandra Sotelo-Solis is introducing a strengthened partnership with the County of San Diego and local health care providers to increase T3 efforts (testing, tracking and treatment) in her city.

National City was the first city in San Diego County to require facemasks while in public, and now Mayor Sotelo-Solis and South Bay leadership are focused on how to work closely with the County to provide more testing in the South Bay communities. “The key to effectively containing the spread of the Coronavirus disease is a game plan with three parts: Testing, Tracking, Treatment.” Sotelo-Solis stated.

KUSI’s Ed Lenderman was live at National City’s Paradise Valley Hospital with all the details.

While many cities in the County are pushing hard to get businesses open sooner, National City pushing to get high percentage of Covid cases down, only then get economy going again. Story on KUSI starting at 4 pic.twitter.com/nsNQczXb3W — Ed Lenderman (@EdLendermanKUSI) May 13, 2020