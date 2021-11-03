National City Mayor Sotelo-Solis hosting a series of events to vaccinate 5-11 year old children

NATIONAL CITY (KUSI) – National City is quickly moving forward with their attempt to vaccinate children between the ages of 5-11.

To be clear, young children have essentially zero risk to the coronavirus, and have proven to not be significant spreaders of the virus.

But, the FDA and CDC have approved Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5-11.

KUSI’s Jason Austell was live at Central Elementary School with National City Mayor Alejandra Sotelo-Solis, where 4,000 National School District school age children now have the opportunity to receive their COVID-19 vaccine at their elementary school sites.

Sotelo-Solis says she will bring the vaccination effort to 10 of their elementary schools, to “protect their children.”

Sotelo-Solis concluded saying, “it’s going to be amazing to see that next generation get vaccinated.”

All children getting vaccinated at these sites have parental consent.