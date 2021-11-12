National City Mayor Sotelo-Solis hosts event to begin vaccinating children aged 5-11





NATIONAL CITY (KUSI) – National City, in partnership with Samahan Health Centers, became the first city in San Diego County to offer juvenile vaccination efforts at each of 10 school district sites.

The efforts to vaccinate are specifically for children aged 5-11 years old.

A “vaccine bus” from Samahan Health is being used to bring all the vaccination supplies to and from each of the ten scheduled elementary campuses.

Mayor Sotelo-Solis spoke at the event, emphasizing her excitement and joy to be the first Mayor in San Diego County to vaccinate young children.

Young children have essentially zero risk to the coronavirus, and have proven to not be significant spreaders of the virus.

National City Mayor Alejandra Sotelo-Solis and vaccination effort organizers held a press conference to detail how the event came together, and where it will go next. Sotelo-Solis said vaccinating the young children will help protect them and their families.

Hundreds of students were vaccinated at the event, including three of Sotelo-Solis’ daughters.

Yesterday we did a thing & announced 8,000 COVID-19 Pfizer Vaccines are being guaranteed for ALL @NationalSD students (4,000 x 2 shots)!We’re 1st city in county to make vax efforts convenient (no appt neeed) by taking this effort directly to each of our ten schools.TY @OpSamahan! pic.twitter.com/WZIY70XYA1 — AlejandraSoteloSolis (She/Her/Ella) (@alesotelosolis) November 4, 2021