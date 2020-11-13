National City Mayor Sotelo-Solis officially participates in UCSD COVID-19 vaccine trial





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – As the first city in San Diego County to mandate face coverings, working to enhance T3 (Testing, Tracing, Treatment) county-wide efforts, while providing five free multi-agency COVID-19 testing sites, providing rental, utility and foodbank assistance, National City has been at the forefront of combating the COVID-19 pandemic for its residents and the region.

Last month, after announcing partnership with UC San Diego Health and the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine clinical trial, Mayor Sotelo-Solis decided she wanted to be part of the solution. On Friday, November 13th, also known as “National Kindness Day”, she will continue to demonstrate that leadership and kindness to her community as a participant in the COVID-19 trial.

Mayor Sotelo-Solis shared, “COVID-19 has impacted all of our lives and I want to demonstrate that I trust the science and in this phase three vaccine trial, I willingly participate as a Latina, mom, wife, daughter, cancer survivor and proud leader from a working class community that has been disproportionately impacted by this contagious virus. I will be part of the solution.”

As a vaccine trial participant they took blood, did 2 nasal swab tests & lots of paperwork…all for patient safety to be part of the solution to combat the COVID-19 pandemic! #StrongerTogether #TogetherWeCan https://t.co/JLtZrR5ice — AlejandraSoteloSolis (@alesotelosolis) November 13, 2020