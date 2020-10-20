National CIty Mayor Sotelo-Solis on important voter information





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego County Registrar of Voters has estimated that over 355,000 mail-in ballots have already been submitted and it is important to continue to stress to voters the how-to’s, safety and drop off locations for their ballots while encouraging them to register to track their ballot with the Secretary of State.

Tuesday afternoon, at the designated ballot drop off location in National City Mayor Sotelo-Solis will cast her vote by mail-in ballot to share their message on the steps on how to mail-in their ballot, the importance of having a plan to cast their vote and signing up to track their ballot.

“I trust in the voting system. With National City’s estimated 26,000 registered voters it is detrimental for all residents and South Bay region voters to know where to drop off their ballots, that it is safe to do so without intimidation and they can track it by signing up for wheresmyballot.sos.ca.gov,” stated Mayor Sotelo-Solis.