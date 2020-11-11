National City Mayor Sotelo-Solis will be part of UCSD’s COVID-19 vaccine trial

NATIONAL CITY (KUSI) – On Wednesday, November 11th National City leaders, members of the City’s Veterans and Military Families Advisory Committee and representatives of the American Legion and VFW organizations will join together to celebrate our local veterans.

According to the US Department of Veteran’s Affairs, “Many people confuse Memorial Day and Veterans Day. Memorial Day is a day for remembering and honoring military personnel who died in the service of their country, particularly those who died in battle or as a result of wounds sustained in battle. While those who died are also remembered, Veterans Day is the day set aside to thank and honor ALL those who served honorably in the military – in wartime or peacetime.

Veterans Day is largely intended to thank LIVING veterans for their service, to acknowledge that their contributions to our national security are appreciated, and to underscore the fact that all those who served – not only those who died – have sacrificed and done their duty.”

Plus, National City Mayor Alejandro Sotelo-Solis announced she will be part of UCSD’s COVID-19 vaccine trial. Sotelo-Solis explained why she has decided to take the vaccine shot on Friday, to show her leadership to the community.