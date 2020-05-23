National City Mayor updates City’s COVID-19 response

NATIONAL CITY (KUSI) – National City Mayor, Alejandra Sotelo-Solis, joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss what schools in the South Bay are doing for graduating seniors and additional coronavirus test sites.

Sotelo-Solis said $15,000 raised for 750 yard signs for Sweetwater High School’s seniors. Donations were through the SUHI Foundation. The yard signs will have the name and pictures of the senior.

