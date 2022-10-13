National City mayoral candidate Jose Rodriguez (D): Government needs to work for the people

NATIONAL CITY (KUSI) – The race for National City mayor is expected to be close.

Three candidates are campaigning for the job, including the current mayor, Alejandra Sotelo-Solis.

Jose Rodriguez is campaigning as a Democrat, and has been endorsed by Congressman Juan Vargas, the San Diego County Democrat Party, and the Democratic Women’s Club of San Diego.

Rodriguez tells KUSI that “our government needs to work on behalf of all of us.”

He’s lived in National City for nearly a decade, and has raised his four daughters in the community.

He outlined his policy priorities with KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski on Good Evening San Diego.

For more information on Rodriguez’s campaign, click here.