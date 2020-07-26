National City partnerships help officials battle coronavirus

NATIONAL CITY (KUSI) – National City Mayor Alejandra Sotelo-Solis joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss the steps the City has taken to combat COVID-19.

“The partnerships that the City of National City has been able to strengthen during this COVID-19 time, include addressing COVID-19 testing needs, food insecurity, children’s diapers and providing free books and small business recovery efforts. These projects have strengthened at least 20 new and renewed partnerships.”

There are five free COVID-19 testing sites: County of San Diego, State of California, San Ysidro Health, Operation Samahan, Paradise Valley Hospital; Roughly 800-1000 tests per week provided

National City has weekly free food distribution: San Diego Food Bank, Catholic Charities, Feeding San Diego, Olivewood Gardens, Mundo Gardens; Dole Refrigeration, PASHA automotive, volunteers from Naval Base San Diego, South Bay Community services; over 500 families provided emergency assistance per week with healthy, food opportunities.

Monthly distribution at National City Library: Miracle Babies, Frank Subaru, Science Fiction Coalition (Cosplayers); distribute more than 54,000 diapers provided this past month serving close to 500 families, according to Sotelo-Solis.