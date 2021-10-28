National City receives nationally-recognized award for innovative efforts to create a thriving community

NATIONAL CITY (KUSI) – National City is one of 10 winners of the 2021 RWJF Culture of Health Prize for innovative efforts to create a thriving community, awarded by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.

Mayor of National City, Alejandra Sotelo-Solis, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on Good Evening San Diego to discuss the nationally recognized award.

The prize is awarded to communities taking innovative approaches to advancing health, opportunity, and equity.

Some of those approaches include the LEED-certified, transit-oriented Paradise Creek affordable housing complex, adjacent park, and community garden.